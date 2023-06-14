LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you didn't get your spring cleaning done, you have missed your chance to take advantage of the City of Lima's Spring Clean Up.
But hundreds of people did on the four Saturdays that offered many dumpster sites. In all, there were a total of 18 dumpster sites with 74 dumpsters being filled. Eighteen cubic yards of brush were collected along with nearly 2,000 tires. All in all the city is calling the effort a success.
"I think it went over really well. The last day we had 9 locations and that has not been done before. So, we had a lot of people who wanted to participate and then it was very busy. Truckloads after truckloads or carloads. Every weekend there was always a line. So I think people come out and use this to their advantage which is great to see. It keeps us busy," stated Sydni Winkler, Lima Neighborhood Specialist.
There were 117 volunteers and countless sponsors that helped make it happen.