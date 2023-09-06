Members of West Central Ohio Crime Task Force take the stand in Day 2 of Hesseling's trial

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The trial continues for a Lima man facing over 50 drug-related charges after law enforcement took down a fentanyl pill operation in 2021.
West Central Ohio Crime Task Force members started the second day of the trial on the stand, talking about the evidence they collected when they arrested 42-year-old Ronald Hesseling at Broadway Avenue home nearly two years ago. They presented the jury with photos of the various items found, including pill presses to make the fentanyl pills.
Also taking the stand Wednesday was Nacoya Darby, who was also arrested along with Eric Upthegrove during the drug bust by the task force in 2021. Darby is also facing numerous drug-related charges. Darby and Upthegrove's cases are still ongoing in Allen County Common Pleas Court. The trial will continue on Thursday.