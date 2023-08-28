ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - For the past few summers, Mercy Health has given its associates the opportunity to dress down on Fridays in exchange for making a small donation to its Community Cares Friday's program.
The collected funds are then donated to partner organizations within the community whose goals and missions align with Mercy Health who donated $2000 to Daddy's at Work, a non-profit organization that helps fathers improve their lives and reconnect with their children. An additional $4000 has been given to Lima City Parks and Recreation to support incorporating new activities in several Lima parks, providing more fitness options for kids and enhancing their youth summer programs.
The gagaballs will be made available for use before the summer youth programs start at Lima city parks next year.