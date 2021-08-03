Mercy Health Saint Rita’s has brought several community service agencies together to make an impact in the region.
They have created the Community Impact Center. A place that will allow agencies to work hand in hand under the same roof. Mercy Health officials say the center will allow them and their partners to see to patients needs outside the four walls of the hospital.
Mercy Health St. Rita’s Director of Community Health explains, “We serve a lot of counties and obviously here in Allen, Putnam and Auglaize Counties is really our primary service area. We want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to improve the health of chronic disease, maternal-infant health, and social determinants of health because we know we are also caring for those families and patients that come into our hospital.”
Josh Unterbrink with Activate Allen County says it is a positive for their offices to now be in the Mercy Health Community Impact Center, “Really it is just so much easier to get together and work on a community big initiative when we’re in the same building and to be able to bounce ideas off each other and to have those conversations every day.”
The Community Impact Center houses Mercy Health’s Community Health, Community Affairs, and Hospice programs along with Activate Allen County, Help Me Grow, and Urban Impact Development Corporation. The center is located at 300 West Market Street in downtown Lima.