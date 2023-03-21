This week is Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week, but do you know how to properly take shelter if a tornado warning has been issued? Meteorologist Conner Prince has a step-by-step look at safety.
When a tornado warning has been issued, stop all activities and head inside a sturdy, well-built structure to seek shelter like our tv station building.
We arrive inside our newsroom, and this is not a good place to seek shelter. First, the room is wide open with little support from the interior walls. Second, there is a hallway connected to the newsroom that leads outside. Third, there is a large window, and broken glass could fly around.
We now have moved to our news studio. While the studio is in the center part of the building, it is not the safest place to seek shelter.
First, the studio has a lot of heavy objects including large furniture with glass and extremely heavy cameras. Also, there are lights hanging from the ceiling, and these objects can cause serious injury if they are flown around. Second, the studio is a large, open room with a flatter ceiling. This means that the ceiling could rip off with tornadic winds funneling into the studio.
Now that we have discussed rooms in the building that are not ideal for tornado sheltering, let's go over a room that is a good place to take shelter. First, you want a room that does not have any windows, and as few objects as possible to limit the chances of flying debris that could be flown at you. Next, you want a room that's in the center part of the building with as many walls around you as possible to give you the best chance to add reinforcing structure to protect yourself from those strong winds. For example, we are located in the bathroom in the center part of our building with as many walls around us as possible, no windows, and very few objects that could be thrown into the air.
As soon as you are in your tornado shelter, you need to get as low as possible to the floor. Once on the floor, lay your head down and cover your head with your hands or any protective gear. Maintain this position until the tornado warning has been allowed to expire.
Tornado season has begun in Ohio and will continue to ramp up as we head through the spring months, so now is the perfect time to review your severe weather and tornado plans with everyone in your household.