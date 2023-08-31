LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's all about the beat in one of the Lima City Schools career tech programs.
Students from Lima's South Science and Technology Magnet School get a tour of the high school audio engineering technology program. The eighth graders are in the music tech class at their school. They got the chance to see what the high school program has to offer with the curriculum, the technology, and the projects they get to undertake. Both current and future students like the program.
"What I accomplish is the stuff that I like to do. Make beats, go live for like football games and stuff. I hope it's a great thing for me to do out in the real world," said Edward Ward, Lima Senior Jr.
"I hope to do like video and graphic designing and stuff like that. And make beats and stuff and music and all that," commented Caden Hartzog, 8th grader looking at audio engineering and technology.
Students can start taking the class in their sophomore year. It is designed to provide the fundamentals of the music industry.