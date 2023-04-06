LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima's Joint System's Manufacturing Center will be getting close to a billion dollars towards investments in multiple areas.
A Task Force Lima meeting was held at the Workforce Development Center where JSMC shared that they have received funding for a fourteen-year plan that will see multiple investments in production as well as the overall facility. Representatives from the tank plant say that the investment will allow them to meet increased demand.
"The investment that is planned for JSMC is currently projected about $558 million dollars over the next fifteen years. But we currently have about $360 million dollars already in execution that has been in works for the last few years and still ongoing at this time," explained Travis Adkins, Lt. Colonel at Joint Systems Manufacturing Center.
Funds will go to a variety of areas of the plant, from remodeling to improving overall productivity in the facility
"The investment is in a little bit of everything, from the entire infrastructure, all the machinery that is required for production support, everything we need to become a viable, world-class manufacturer facility for the army," added Lt. Adkins.
Some aspects of the facility date back to the 1940s so the money will be a part of modernization efforts.