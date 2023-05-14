MCGUFFEY, OH (WLIO) - For years, families have been losing loved ones to the fentanyl crisis. One mother, who lost her son last March, is doing everything she can to save other families before it's too late.
"Austin was a really big light in this community. He was only 21 years old, and he was leaving in two days for the Marines. We have all practically raised him, that's kind of how we are here. Our kids are everyone's kids, so it was a huge shock. I mean, we've suffered loss before from this fentanyl epidemic, but this one really cut deep," said Stephanie Kindle, Austin's mother.
When Kindle's son, Austin Lamb, passed away, she decided to do something about it. Ever since, she's been dedicated to doing whatever she can to protect others from fentanyl. She and her community raised money for a billboard to share Austin's story, are working on getting out yard signs, and held their first rally to spread their message and honor those they've lost.
"It's everybody, it can happen to any family, and Mother's Day, we chose this weekend because there's a lot of moms suffering and I don't want to see anybody else in this community have to go through what I've been through, and my family, my kids. It's super important to stop it now," Kindle continued.
In Alger and McGuffey alone, ten lives have been lost to fentanyl over the past five years. The biggest part of Stephanie's mission is to educate people about drugs, and most importantly, what they can do to help someone who is overdosing, before it's too late.
"In Austin's situation, I think if the right steps would've been made, he would've been saved, or had a chance I guess you could say. There was no 911 call, there was Narcan used, so, I'm hoping that just the education part of it will save a life," she said.
Representatives from Allen County Public Health and Coleman Health Services came to their rally to share information about recovery, distribute Narcan kits, and explain how to use them. As many high school seniors are preparing to begin their first year of college, Stephanie wants to warn them to make smart choices.
"It only takes one time, that's what we're really pushing. One time, one line, one pill, one hit, one time. This is being put in everything," she said.