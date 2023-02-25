LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A two-vehicle crash on the 1100 block of South Metcalf Street Saturday evening left one man dead. 

At about 6:30pm, the Lima Police Department responded to an accident where a 2010 Chevy struck a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with injuries and the driver of the motorcycle, 23 year-old Donavan Earl, was found deceased at the scene. 

Earl was not wearing a helmet and speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Matt Boss at (419)-221-5156 or the Lima Police Department at (419)-227-4444.

