Multiple search and rescue crews looking for missing Putnam County boy

A developing story underway in Putnam County this evening.

Multiple search and rescue crews have been deployed to the Auglaize River and in nearby areas. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the initial call came in just after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and they started a search for five-year-old Isaac Schroeder. He's a missing child with autism.

Taking part in the search is the Ft. Jennings Fire Department, Putnam County deputies, and several county fire department crews and boats. Lifeflight was also brought in to search from the air.

We have a crew on the scene and we'll have an update once more information comes down.

 

Anchor / Producer

I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations managing our online content. I also help out with posting press releases and articles from our news department from time to time.