Are you loving the sudden shift to hot and dry weather this week? This pattern holds for a couple more days before changes arrive. Lots of sun and low humidity for today. High for Lima is forecast to hit 86°. This is just ONE degree away from the record high. Very similar weather Friday, but heat levels should be down just a touch.
As advertised all week, we still have isolated to scattered weekend rains expected. However, keep in mind much of Saturday's chance is confined to the mid-afternoon to mid-evening. We'll still squeeze out a good deal of sunshine. Sunday, the coverage looks rather isolated during the day with an uptick during the evening. Again, a majority of the time will be dry on both days, but know it will probably rain at some point in most areas. Very warm highs in the lower 80s are expected with lows in the lower 60s.
Cooling down early to mid next week! A final passing cold front could give us isolated shower chances along with cooler temperatures Monday, although we'll still see sunshine around. Tuesday right now looks like the pick of next week with pleasant highs in the upper 60s and sunshine. It could get quite unsettled later Wednesday through the end of next week as a warm front may stall nearby, producing showers and storms. Overall, the pattern takes on a more active looks for the latter half of the month. Eventually, this could fuel severe weather too.