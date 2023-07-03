The Ohio Water Development Authority gave a loan for a water line project in Allen County.
Allen Water District got just over two million dollars to put in nearly 22 thousand feet of water lines in Shawnee Township. The new lines will replace undersized waterlines and eliminate dead ends. This is one of six programs around the state that the authority approved for loans, they issued just over twenty-two million dollars. The Allen Water District has 20 years to repay back the loan.
July 3, 2023 Press Release from Ohio Water Development Authority: The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) awarded $22.6 million through low interest loans to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements for Ohioans. For the month of June, the Authority funded 6 projects that will provide improvements and replace aging infrastructure. The 6 awarded projects received an interest rate ranging from 3.28% to 3.75%.
For June 2023, the following Ohio communities are receiving funding from OWDA’s Fresh Water Loan Program:
· Allen Water District in Allen County is receiving $2,075,234.63 at 3.28% for 20 years for the construction of 21,900 feet of waterline along Tillamook, Tolowa, Algonkin, Kiowa, Agerter, and Wapak Roads to replace undersized waterlines and eliminate dead ends.
· The City of Circleville in Pickaway County is receiving $702,450.00 at 3.28% for 20 years for the construction of 3,700 feet of waterline along Circle Drive to replace aging waterlines.
· Medina County is receiving $3,320,791.00 at 3.28% for 20 years for the installation of advanced metering infrastructure throughout the County’s distribution system.
· Southwest Licking Community Water & Sewer District in Licking County is receiving $2,805,987.00 at 3.50% for 25 years for the construction of a lift station to provide service to the Pataskala and Etna Corporate Parks in Licking County.
· Southwest Licking Community Water & Sewer District in Licking County is receiving $13,236,432.65 at 3.50% for 25 years for the construction of 15,500 feet of sanitary sewer and 10,600 feet of force main to provide service to the Pataskala and Etna Corporate Parks in Licking County.
· The City of Zanesville in Muskingum County is receiving $477,844.00 at 3.75% for 5 years for the development of a preliminary engineering report to evaluate waste water treatment plant improvement alternatives to eliminate combined sewer overflows.
The State of Ohio created the OWDA to provide funding for construction of public water and wastewater infrastructure in Ohio. Since its creation in 1968, OWDA has pursued borrowing that assure the OWDA the lowest cost of funds in order to maintain low borrowing rates for the local governments of Ohio. These low borrowing rates allow local governments to construct necessary water and sewer improvements while minimizing the impact to user charges.
More information about OWDA’s financing programs is available at www.owda.org.
