LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A non-profit that offered homebuying workshops attended by around 500 people in April was back in Lima to hold more sessions.
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America's homebuyers workshop this weekend gave people who missed the last workshops the opportunity begin the program. NACA's mortgages aim to help people who struggle to qualify for a traditional mortgage by eliminating credit checks, downpayments, closing costs, and other fees.
Applicants also have access to counselors who are there to answer any questions they may have along the way. Follow through is important to successfully purchase a home through NACA, so the non-profit will soon have technology set up in Lima to help people continue the process to get approved for their mortgage.
"We are looking to set up a satellite office within the next 30 days or so over at the LACNIP. There will be a kiosk for Lima's people to use, for the community to use, to upload their documents. But I can't stress enough, the follow through. You do your part, you do your follow through, we'll get you in a home, we'll do our part," said Washington Ryles, the regional director of NACA.
Many who attended the last series of workshops are getting close to buying a home, and some came out Saturday to share their stories with new applicants.