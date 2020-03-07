In 2000 Dave and Heather Roznowski opened Neighborhood Relief Thrift Store on a mission to help others. Now 20 years later they're celebrating that journey with the community.
Dozens of people came out to the Neighborhood Thrift Store for the 20 year celebration. There were free coney dogs served by Jay’s Coneys. There were also fun activities for the kids to enjoy. When the Roznowskis first started the business they started off small. But over the years they have just continued to grow. Dave says this was all made possible through god and the support of the community.
“This is an amazing day,” said Dave Roznowski, Neighborhood Relief Thrift Store owner. “This is really a testimony to God’s goodness and faithfulness over the last 20 years - providing and really to our customers for supporting us over these last 20 years.”
The Roznowskis say they look forward to helping the community for years to come.