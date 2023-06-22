ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's no secret that the region has been struggling with a housing shortage but that could be changing.
The Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission says there are about half a dozen new housing developments in the works. Thursday, commissioners approved the recording of a land plat in the Country Aires Estates off Eastown Road. The street, water, and sewer are complete and lots are ready to be developed which could bring 26 new homes to the county. And more homes could be on the way.
"We've got, I believe five others in various stages of development. One out in Bath, one in Shawnee, an additional one I know for sure in American Township, and a couple of other ones we're in discussion with," stated Adam Hounhorst, planning engineer of Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
The Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission assists in development in the unincorporated areas of the county.