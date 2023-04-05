1 Million Cups program makes it's debut in Lima, connecting local businesses and agencies

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A national program makes its debut in West Central Ohio to promote entrepreneurship and small business development.
Local small business owners as well as representatives from multiple Allen County agencies were on hand for the inaugural start of the One Million Cups program. The event aims to start a discussion on how the area can improve and build upon the small business community in West Central Ohio. The organization wants to connect business owners with one another and invite any business in our area to come and join the collaborative process.
"We are looking in these meetings for small business owners to come together and collect, see what they can build upon, and encourage one another, how they can promote each other's businesses. Sometimes it can be lonely being a business owner. So just providing opportunities to share, connect, network, and support," stated Amber Martin, workforce and small business development coordinator.
Those interested in joining the One Million Cups can find more information by going to 1millioncups.com and finding the City of Lima microsite.