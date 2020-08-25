1-year-old boy found safe after going missing in a cornfield

A one-year-old was found safe after going missing Tuesday morning in Putnam County.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to Road P-1 at 10 a.m. when a mother reported her one-year-old son missing while they were playing outside.
Law enforcement and fire departments from Putnam and Hancock Counties were called in to help search for the young boy. A little more than 30 minutes after the 911 call, a K-9 unit located the boy in a nearby cornfield. He was checked out and found to be OK.