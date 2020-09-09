10 people died on Ohio roadways over Labor Day weekend

10 people lost their lives on Ohio roadways over the Labor Day weekend.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, that is down from 12 deaths statewide for the 2019 and 2018 Labor Day weekends. The highway patrol stepped up enforcement for drunk driving over the holiday weekend and over 530 people were cited for impaired driving. They also reported that 3,200 motorists got tickets for seat belt violations. Both OVI and seat belt tickets numbers are down from 2019.
Labor Day also ends the “100 Deadliest Days”, which is when the nation has the highest occurrence of teen fatal traffic accidents between Memorial Day and Labor Day. AAA says that new teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than adults.