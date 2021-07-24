100th Annual New Bremen Fireman's Picnic

The oldest picnic in Auglaize County had their event this weekend.
The New Bremen Fireman’s Picnic is on its 100th year of bringing the community together for a weekend of fun. One of the most anticipated events of the picnic includes water ball, a tug-of-warlike game where kids get the chance to battle each other using the power from a fireman's hose. Kids on the sidelines also have a ball waiting for their chance to be sprayed with the fire hose.
Lieutenant Jeff Utz, the chairman of the event says his favorite part about having the fireman’s picnic is seeing kids' faces light up with joy.
“Honestly, it’s really just seeing the excitement in the kids and the families coming out and being able to be here, spend time with us, get to see the trucks, spray some water out of a hot fire hose, they like it. The joy that kids get,” says Utz.
The event will be continuing all night with some live music and fireworks to close out the event.