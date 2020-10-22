100th Wapakoneta Halloween Parade held as drive-thru parade Thursday

Halloween is big in Wapakoneta and residents proved it on Thursday at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.

100th Wapakoneta Halloween Parade held as drive-thru parade Thursday

A special Halloween drive-thru parade was held on Thursday. The 100th anniversary of the event looked different compared to years past. Instead of a regular parade filled with costumes, floats, and more, roles were reversed.

100th Wapakoneta Halloween Parade held as drive-thru parade Thursday

Residents had a chance to drive in their cars through the fairgrounds while seeing people in costumes, as well as, special displays along the parade route.

100th Wapakoneta Halloween Parade held as drive-thru parade Thursday

Cars began lining up as early as 4:30 PM, with the official parade beginning at 6:30 PM.

Those who participated in the parade received a bag full of candy, as well as a variety of other gifts.

Different organizations had a chance to set up informational floats along the parade route so residents could learn more about their services.

Those who participated in the parade also had a chance to win the following awards:

  • Grand Marshal's Selection
  • Mayor's Choice
  • Best Halloween Theme
  • Best Youth Group
  • Best Service Group
  • Best Marching Band
  • Best Commercial Entry
  • Most Spirited
  • People's Choice
  • Best Costumes

The local Boy Scout troop also volunteered to clean the fairgrounds after the parade ended. 

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.