Halloween is big in Wapakoneta and residents proved it on Thursday at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.
A special Halloween drive-thru parade was held on Thursday. The 100th anniversary of the event looked different compared to years past. Instead of a regular parade filled with costumes, floats, and more, roles were reversed.
Residents had a chance to drive in their cars through the fairgrounds while seeing people in costumes, as well as, special displays along the parade route.
Cars began lining up as early as 4:30 PM, with the official parade beginning at 6:30 PM.
Those who participated in the parade received a bag full of candy, as well as a variety of other gifts.
Different organizations had a chance to set up informational floats along the parade route so residents could learn more about their services.
Those who participated in the parade also had a chance to win the following awards:
- Grand Marshal's Selection
- Mayor's Choice
- Best Halloween Theme
- Best Youth Group
- Best Service Group
- Best Marching Band
- Best Commercial Entry
- Most Spirited
- People's Choice
- Best Costumes
The local Boy Scout troop also volunteered to clean the fairgrounds after the parade ended.