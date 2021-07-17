10th Annual Showcase of the Bands

The Huggy Bear Campground in Middle Point was filled with people Saturday raising money for a good cause.
This is the 10th year that Showcase of the Bands has been held at the campgrounds, and it has grown each year. The fundraising event is to benefit St. Jude Children’s research hospital, and it invites people out to enjoy a weekend filled with live music and games.
From raising money with Bingo and Plinko to a cornhole tournament and raffles, they are hoping to hit their million-dollar goal this year.
Vicki Otto, the organizer of the event says, “When we do hit that million dollars, I really think we are almost there, we just couldn’t do it without so many people helping and it’s just amazing. The support that the community and my home community of Ottawa in the area, and just how supportive and generous and wonderful all the campers and everybody are to raise all this money.”
The event ended with Redfeather and then Kaitlyn Schmidy and the Move taking the stage.