12-year Shawnee trustee will not seek re-election, plans to spend more time with family and church

A longtime Shawnee trustee, Dave Belton, makes room for new blood to step into leadership to help the community.
Belton announced he will not be running for another term with his wife Kathy by his side. Belton moved to the township in 1963 and he started his work in public service with the fire department in 1974. He has been involved with many projects as a trustee for 12 years. Now he wants to spend more time at church and with his family.
"Making the decision honestly, I looked at my age and while I don't consider myself older, I looked at the time I had left, and I want to value that time much better with family," says Belton.
Belton has also been involved with the Birch Solar Project. While he doesn’t support it, he does have an idea of what he would like to see in the township’s future.
"We have a strong industrial area that we have. With the new road being completed out with Randall Bearings' new building. There will be more room for other businesses to come in. It's a matter of investment."
Belton’s term will end on December 31, 2021. He says the next person to take on his role as trustee should make sure to get involved with the community.