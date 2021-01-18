12th annual MLK Day walk held in Lima

There was a MLK Day tradition that was held in Lima Monday afternoon. People gathered at the intersection of Reese and Holmes Avenues to walk together in honor of Dr. King.
Councilman Derry Glenn says he wanted to be sure that even a pandemic would not keep people from continuing the tradition of the walk.
"As long as I live here in Lima, we’re going to have it every year, we’re going to have everything every year, to continue with this drive," said Glenn. "We see other folks having it and we’ve got to work together and change things, we need to show Lima that we are together, here."
This is the 12th year a Martin Luther King Jr. walk has been held in Lima.