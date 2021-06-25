$15,000 check helps Shawnee Township Firefighters boost rope rescuing skills

The Shawnee Township Fire Department will have a chance to improve its rope rescuing skills.
After an application for training with Ohio Means Jobs, the department was presented with the $15,000 for training. The money will allow six firefighters to be trained on the ropes. Before, only one person in the department was certified in this area. Now each shift will have the proper skills if they must perform a rescue. The Shawnee Fire Chief, Todd Truesdale, says they had to use the ropes in a 75-foot rescue within the last four years. While the training has low intensity, he says it’s still a high risk.
"It was a huge bonus to us to get the money and get the training moving forward, but it will be completely beneficial to the community overall for any situation when we need ropes. We have very efficient firefighters who are able to do that,” says Truesdale.
"Training is where it's at. You want to keep your staff upskilled, on top of those skills with new technology and new protocols coming out all the time. We want people investing in their staff so they can keep them on the top level that they're on,” says Director of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County, Joe Patton.
Ohio Means Jobs Allen County would like to continue helping businesses training their employee through seminars, safety training, leadership training, etc. If you’re interested, you can reach out to O.M.J. about the Incumbent Workers Training Program.