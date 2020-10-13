15-minute COVID test to be deployed to universities and nursing homes

Ohio has received another weapon in the war against the coronavirus, as the state numbers continue to climb.
During Tuesday's briefing, Governor Mike DeWine said 51 of Ohio’s 88 counties are considered high incidence, and Putnam and Mercer County are two of a handful of counties that are three times level of what the Center for Disease Control considers high incidence. Ohio has also gotten their first shipment of the 15-minute COVID test from the federal government. These tests are developed to deliver fast, and more accurate results and the state has come up with a plan to get these tests to the public.
"Beginning this week, we are deploying some of these tests to our colleges to our universities to help them implement the proactive screen plan that we recommend," says DeWine. "In addition, we plan to aggressively deploy these tests to our nursing homes. As we know nursing homes must comply with very significant federal testing requirements and given the vulnerability of the residents, nursing homes have been our priority for testing since the beginning of the pandemic."
DeWine says that testing is an important step forward in controlling the spread of COVID-19.