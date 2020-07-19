17-year-old faces felony charges after leading police chase

What started as a traffic stop for the Allen County Sheriff’s office early Sunday morning turned into a chase through Lima that landed one juvenile in the detention center.
Sunday morning just after 1:00 A.M., a sheriff pulled over a car on Elida Rd. near Wapakoneta Rd. for speeding. When the officer exited his cruiser, the vehicle took off at a high speed to Cable Road. It was on the 200 block of S. McDonald where they were able to apprehend the 17-year-old male, where he was then taken to the juvenile detention center for a felony failure to comply.