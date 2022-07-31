170th Auglaize County Fair full of 4H, fun and food

With the ribbon cut, the 170th Auglaize County Fair is officially open, and fair goers are ready for the rides, competitions, and of course the food. But officials say there is one thing that makes the Auglaize County Fair special.
“The people, we got so many great people that come up and help us with this fair,” says Ed Doenges, Manager of the Auglaize County Fair. “I mean we couldn’t do it. You need the people to put a fair on, but you also need a lot of help to get it done. The people of Auglaize County, from the little kids on up to the oldest grandparents, have been great supporters for us and that gives us the encouragement and do what we do and we enjoy doing it for them.”
While people come back year after year for their some of their own favorites, the fair is bring in some death-defining entertainment for the people’s enjoyment.
“This year we go the (Flying) Cortes (Trapeze) Spectacular which is a highwire act,” adds Doenges. “We are looking forward to seeing them. They have been practicing the last couple of nights and It looks like a pretty cool deal.”
While the fair is known for its fun, there is a lot of hard work that goes into it, especially for the junior fair competitions.
“And that is a big part of this fair,” says Doenges. “Our 4H program is just awesome. I would take them up against any county fair in the state. They just do a great job, they put on some really great livestock shows and some great style reviews and all that. They are a great group of kids.”
The fair will end on Saturday, August 6th. To check out a list of events or purchase your tickets, log on to www.auglaizecountyfair.org.
