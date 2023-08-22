18-year-old charged in the shooting death of Halpern has until August 31st to decide on plea deals

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen facing murder charges has just a few days to decide whether to take a plea deal or face a jury.
18-year-old Khyrese Garner has two plea deals on the table and a deadline of August 31st to decide what he is going to do. Garner was one of six teens that were involved in the 2022 death of Jaden Halpern. Garner was offered 23 years in prison if he pleads guilty to murder, or he could plead no contest to murder, and get a prison sentence of 15 years to life. With both deals, the remaining charges he is facing will be dropped. If he declines those deals, his trial is set for September and he could get over 40 years in prison if he is found guilty.
Two of the other teens, Bryanna Houston and Keion Darden got 23 years in prison after accepting plea deals. The other teens' cases are still going through the courts.