180th Fighter Wing will be flying over Ohio to honor frontline COVID-19 responders

The 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard will be making a flyover tomorrow afternoon(5/7/20) in our area.
The "Stinger" airman have posted a map of their flight plan and estimated times for the flyover. They will be coming from the north over Findlay traveling between I-75 and State Route 12 near Pandora, Columbus Grove toward Gomer where they will make a left turn. This will bring them heading east over Lima around 2:12 p.m. The F-16s are traveling around the state to honor frontline COVID-19 responders.
They do ask people to watch from their homes and maintain social distancing.