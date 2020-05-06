180th Fighter Wing will be flying over Ohio to honor frontline COVID-19 responders

The 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard will be making a flyover tomorrow afternoon(5/7/20) in our area.

180th Fighter Wing will be flying over Ohio to honor frontline COVID-19 responders

The "Stinger" airman have posted a map of their flight plan and estimated times for the flyover. They will be coming from the north over Findlay traveling between I-75 and State Route 12 near Pandora, Columbus Grove toward Gomer where they will make a left turn. This will bring them heading east over Lima around 2:12 p.m. The F-16s are traveling around the state to honor frontline COVID-19 responders.

They do ask people to watch from their homes and maintain social distancing.

 

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations managing our online content. I also help out with posting press releases and articles from our news department from time to time.