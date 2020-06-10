18th Annual Awards Gala held drive-in style

The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce held its 18th Annual Awards Gala Wednesday evening, but with a twist.
The event was held drive-in style to promote social distancing. Cars were gathered around the stage to cheer on this year's nominees and award recipients. The event celebrates businesses and leaders in the area out of six categories for their outstanding accomplishments.
One major award is the ATHENA Award. It honors women that support other women to strive toward goals in their own professions. This year's recipient of the ATHENA Award mentors young girls in financial literacy and is apart of the group Women's Leadership Collective.
Shannon Tyler, the 2020 Recipient of the ATHENA Award explains, “It’s such an honor, because I have dedicated my time to the community that we live in and serve. I help support women, young women that’s in need of positive leadership in the community that we serve, and I just love giving back.”
This year's winners include:
Young Leader of the Year Award winner - Tova Brunk
Emerging Business of the Year Award winner - Fat Kid BBQ
Woman-Owned Business of the Year Award winner - PromoHits
Non-Profit Agency of the Year Award winner - Wheelhouse
ATHENA Award winner - Shannon Tyler
Small Business of the Year Award winner - The MET