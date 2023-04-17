19 veterans take part in Honor Flight trip to visit Washington D.C.

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - 19 local veterans are leaving for a trip of a lifetime to get recognized for their service to the United States.
This is the largest group of veterans from the Lima area to take part in an honor flight trip. This group will be meeting up with 65 other veterans to fly out of the Toledo Express airport to Washington D.C. at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The one-day trip will take the veterans to various monuments and ceremonies. For Michael Casey, this is the first time he has been back to the nation's capital since he served in the army in the 1950s and he has been really looking forward to going on the honor flight trip.
"Well, I didn't sleep last night and I am all excited today like I was going into the Army," says Army Veteran Michael L. Casey. "It's really, you get a vibration about you, all these vets here and things. Yea, I'm really excited I am glad when we get there tomorrow. There is a lot of people that can't go, I am sure glad that I got the chance. It's just a thrilling experience."
This is only one of two groups from Lima that will be going on an honor flight trip this year.