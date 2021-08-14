1st ever Kids Fest shows what is available round Ottawa for kids to do

Putnam County parents got the answer to the question, “What is there to do in our area?” The Ottawa Cultural Committee started Kids Fest as a way to give families the chance to connect and discover local organizations and businesses that provide services or activities for kids. There were over 30 different areas that kids could check out, ranging from sports to nature and the arts. While the day was filled with fun activities, the organizers want to make sure that one important message reached these families.
“Whatever they are looking for can probably be found right here in the Ottawa area and they may not just be aware that it is here,” says Kelly Theisen, Chair of the Kids Fest Committee. “Or someone could be in need of something and one of our organizations or businesses will be able to add or provide for that particular need.”
Theisen says they would like to make this a regular event and invite more businesses and organizations to join in Kids Fest next year.