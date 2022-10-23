1st Lima Heart Walk raises awareness and funds for heart disease

ALLEN COUTY, OH (WLIO) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States and a new event in Lima is hoping to raise awareness and funds to fight it. The Lima Heart Walk took its first steps at the Allen County Fairgrounds and raised over $33,000 for the American Heart Association. The money will be used locally and nationally to fund research on heart disease and programs to help people who suffer with it. While Sunday's walk got people’s hearts pumping, the mission is not over for the organizers who would like to see more happen locally to fight the disease.
“Being able to be an advocate for the American Heart Association, and let people know there are many ways to be involved,” says Adah Ellerbrock, Chair of the Lima Heart Walk. “There is doing a walk, being part of a lunch and learn a hands-only CPR class. Those are ways that we can help get this education out there. Prevention opportunities out there, where people can make sure they don’t become a victim of heart disease.”
Ellerbrock adds they want to bring more programs to the area to raise awareness of heart disease. Plus, continue to fundraise throughout the year to help support the mission of the American Heart Association.
