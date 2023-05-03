1st Mayor Spring Clean Up Day of 2023 will be on May 6th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's that time of the year for a little spring cleaning and the Mayor of Lima is helping residents get rid of some unwanted items.
The Mayor's Spring Clean Up event will take place on four Saturdays in May and June, and the first one is this Saturday! During each of the clean up events, a handful of dumpsters will be placed at different sites around the city. But there are a few rules about what residents can drop off.
"No appliances, no aerosol cans, no paint, it must be completely dry. We recommend kitty litter," says Sydni Winkler, Lima's Neighborhood Specialist. "But just about everything else we will take. Collett Street specifically will be the only location taking brush and tires."
The Mayor's Spring Clean Up runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The dumpster locations are Jose and Son's Recycling, Robb Park, across from the FOP Hall, the Habitat ReStore, Superior Credit Union on Allentown Road, and the Street Department on S. Collett Street where tires and brush will be accepted.