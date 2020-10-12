2 cases of COVID-19 Confirmed at Allen County Juvenile Detention Center

There has been speculation in the community that the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center has an outbreak of COVID-19 and is closing the building. That is not true.
Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Glenn Derryberry wants to put a stop to those rumors of an outbreak. He does state that 2-residents have contracted the virus and are recovering. It’s believed they got it from an a-symptomatic individual who has not been identified and may never be. All visitation and court proceedings have been done by zoom with only pertinent personnel allowed in the building. Anyone showing symptoms is not allowed to enter.
Judge Glenn Derryberry adds, “We did have two of our residents. We’ve been following recommendations that come from the Health Department. Since we’ve had the positive tests, we’ve been following their recommendations as well.”
The Judge says that his courts, Probate, and Juvenile along with the J-D-C have been following C-D-C guidelines since the start of COVID and feel they have done a good job protecting the residents and the staff. Employees must have their temperatures taken witnessed by another staff member and sanitize and wash their hands often and wear a face covering.
The Judge goes on to say, “We clearly require in our protocol that staff wear masks, basically through their entire shifts. That’s the requirement and as far as we know everybody is compacting with that.”
The J-D-C is currently housing 18 juveniles and has 37 staff. All of them are being tested. These are the first cases in their facility and the Allen County Health Department has been notified.