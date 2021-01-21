2 Million COVID self tests being bought by the State of Ohio to help slow spread of the virus

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says we are now on the offense as he announced a new partnership to try and help slow the spread of the COVID virus.
A 50-million-dollar investment into 2-million self-administered tests will be dispersed to 113 health departments in the state. The test should have a result within 15 minutes and can be used at the health department's discretion where the tests are needed the most.
Governor DeWine explains, “We think that this will be very, very helpful to slowing the spread of the virus. If we get a hot spot somewhere, if we get an outbreak in a factory we can be able to move in just very very quickly.”
The tests are being paid for through CARES Act dollars. Governor DeWine also said the 10 p.m. curfew set to expire on the 23rd will remain in place. He stated the numbers aren’t good enough yet to cancel it.