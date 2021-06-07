Two people are dead and third has been hospitalized in Monday morning shooting on the south side of Lima. Around 5:15 am, police were called out to a home in the 1200 block of S. Union for reports of a person that had been shot. He told officers that he had come from another house in the neighborhood and there may have been a few people exchanging gunfire at the time. Police searched 1208 S. Union and found another victim dead. While they were investigating on Union, a third shooting victim from the same shooting incident showed up at a home on E. 4th street. The police department has not released any of the names of the victims yet, but it early in the investigation.
“Right now, we are trying to sort stuff out, we got some good information. We have got a pretty good idea as to at least the individuals that were involved in this we are not looking for anybody at large at this point,” Det. Steve Stechschulte, Lima Police Dept. “Now it’s trying to sort things out by doing interviews with some of the people we still have and try and figure out what exactly happened.”