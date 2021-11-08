According to troopers from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 10:30 on State Route 117 near Phillips Road.
Media Release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Auglaize Township – On November 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM, a 2014 Freightliner semi, 2007 Pontiac Vibe, and 2016 Hyundai Elantra were slowing in traffic westbound on SR 117 east of Phillips Road. A 1999 Dodge Ram driven by Carlos Mourer failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck the rear of the Hyundai. The Hyundai was pushed into the Pontiac and the semi.
Christine Moore, age 62, from Harrod, Ohio was driving the Hyundai. She suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to Lima Memorial by Harrod EMS. Kendra Hesner, age 69, from Harrod, Ohio was driving the Pontiac. She suffered minor injuries and was not transported. Abulbakir Jabbarkulov, age 45, from Plain City, Ohio was driving the semi and he was not injured in the crash. Carlos Mourer, age 20, from Coshocton, Ohio was not injured in the crash.
The Pontiac sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Kenny’s Towing. The Hyundai sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Minich Towing. The Dodge sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Big Daddy’s Towing. The Freightliner semi sustained mild damage.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, The Ohio Department of Transportation, Perry Township Fire and EMS, Harrod Fire and EMS, Westminster Fire and EMS, Minich Towing, Kenny’s Towing, and Big Daddy’s Towing.
All occupants were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash.