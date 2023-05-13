Media Release from Putnam County Sheriff 5/13/23
On May 12th at approximately 2:43 am the Putnam County sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to a single-vehicle injury accident near the residence of 20205 Road I-18. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office along with Continental Fire Department, Kalida Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched. A vehicle driven by Nicholas Manning, 28 years old resident of Ottawa, was traveling westbound on Road I-18 when it appeared that he failed to negotiate the curve, the vehicle was then struck a tree head-on. Nicholas Manning and his passenger were both transported by Putnam County EMS to Lima Mercy Health. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this accident. This incident remains under investigation.
Assisting with the accident includes: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental Fire Department, Kalida Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, Kalida EMS, and 419 Towing and Recovery.