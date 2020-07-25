200 bicyclist hit the road for the 12th annual Rally Point River Ride

Families and friends got their bikes out this morning to take a ride for a good cause.
This is the 12th year that the Rally Point Youth Center has held their River Ride fundraiser. Around 200 bicyclists took to the roads or the bike path to ride as much as 62 miles or as little at 10. The annual event is Rally Point’s biggest fundraiser and the money raised helps them offer a place for teens to help them to grow mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.
“We’re located in North end of Lima and that's really are tight neighborhood focus,” says Jared Diller, Ministry Director, for Rally Point Youth Center. “So, we provide after school programming and also life enrichment, we do tutoring, we provide free meals. But the main mission of Rally Point is to build relationships with students to introduce them to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.”
If you would like to see what Rally Point is all about, you can log on to rallyup.org or stop by the youth center at 1698 N. Main St. in Lima.