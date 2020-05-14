2020 Allen County primary certified, possible changes to general election procedures

The 2020 primary election is officially over as the Allen County Board of Elections certified the results Thursday morning.
Board members going over reports and tallying ballots in what can surely be called a confusing election due to the COVID-19 extension. Ohio election officials say more than 300 ballots in Butler County won’t be counted because they arrived passed the May 8th deadline. In Allen County, officials say less than 50 ballots arrived late and can’t be counted. They say the election process was difficult because of the time it took to request, fill out, and mail the ballot back.
Allen County Board of Elections Director Kathy Meyer explains, “We were frustrated because people waited to the last minutes to get the application to us. The deadline is the Saturday before at noon. That is not enough time to mail anyone a ballot. The secretary of state is looking to move that deadline to the Tuesday prior.”
Meyer says that will help but believes the secretary of state's suggestion of requesting ballots online would be a big-time saver in serving the voters of Ohio and Allen County.