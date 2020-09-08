2020 Allen Lima Leadership Class looking to the community to build on the region's future

Local business leaders are stepping up to help in attracting new and retaining the current workforce in the greater Lima region.
The Allen Lima Leadership Class of 2020 is doing a survey to find out what people want to stay and work in the area. The survey consists of 13 questions that ask about you and how you feel about the community and what it has to offer. They will be presenting the results to the Chamber of Commerce and The Greater Lima Region.
Melissa Sponseller of the 2020 ALL Class explains what will happen, “I understand they’re going to do some strategic planning. So, this is really going to help them drive that strategic planning and see what do the individuals that they are trying to target, what do they really want and how can we customize that for them to really get to those individuals.”
The class hopes to get at least 1,000 responses. You can find the survey at the allenlimaleadership.com.