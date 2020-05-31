2020 election approaching and campaigning has been scarce

The 2020 election is approaching quickly, but presidential campaigning has taken a backburner to focus on the problems at hand, which has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to ONU political communication professor, Jennifer Walton, she says that in a time where the country faces anxiety and uncertainty about the pandemic, campaigning can come across as feeling empty. People are looking for answers and solutions from both Trump and Biden that they don’t have. Now, both candidates are saying things to be used as distractions to try to bury anything that could be used against them in the presidential race.
“I really think that it would be in both Biden and Trumps best interest to kind of stay silent and let experts talk,” says Walton.
She says that people don’t have the patience for distractions during the kind of climate our country is facing, and that a lot of the things that both sides of the race are saying is only hurting their cause.