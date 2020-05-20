2020 Jefferson Award winners recognized

It wasn’t the celebration they were looking forward to but the 2020 Jefferson Award Winners are being recognized.
Two award presentations are being held at Lima Mayor David Berger’s weekly press conference. Today, 6 of the 12 recipients were presented their medal for outstanding volunteerism in their community. A total of 12 people – 4 youth and 8 adults were chosen from a field of 28 submissions. Organizers say it’s important to make sure these local heroes are honored.
Executive Director and President of the United Way of Greater Lima adds, “The Jefferson Awards is such an important event to our community and unfortunately with COVID-19 it had to be canceled. We are so thankful to the Mayor and the City of Lima for hosting us at the mayor’s press conference to really honor all those volunteers that have gone way above and beyond in their service this past year.”
Next week, the remaining 6 recipients will be honored and the overall winner announced. At this time there is no national ceremony being planned in Washington D.C. due to the coronavirus.
Those recognized today were Kalie Kitchen, Taylor Paul, Barb Coil, Andrew Maravola, Kandi and Kim Graham, and Richard L. Bowe, Sr.