2020 Putnam County Fair officially open

While there are significantly less food vendors and the rides and games are absent from this year's Putnam County Fair, there are still people enjoying some of the traditional events that were still able to happen.
From the junior fair members showcasing their animals to fair food ready for pick up, the Putnam County Fair is up and running.
With the pandemic, the fair board had to find ways to allow for people to stop by and enjoy the fair, while keeping things safe. The biggest thing that guests will have to keep in mind while at the fairgrounds is to try to practice social distancing when possible.
"Of course if you’re with your family, you’re more than welcome to stay gathered," said Kendra Von Lehmden-Wentz. "It’s been a little bit challenging back at the campers, as people are used to party week, they're over here having fun; we’ve had to put a little bit a damper on their plans but everybody has been extremely cooperative."
The fair is also encouraging masks, but not requiring them.
Admission is free this year for the Putnam County Fair, but they are asking people to consider making a monetary donation. This would help with a lot of the lesser known costs that come with putting on not only this year's fair, but fairs in the future.
"There’s a lot of stuff in the background that people don’t realize still needs covered - utilities, salaries for a few employees, just upkeep around the fairgrounds, insurance - just like a business, there’s a lot that we need to pay for throughout the year," said Von Lehmden-Wentz. "In order to have the fair next year and the years coming, donations are kindly appreciated."
There are events happening at the fair throughout the week. The fair has a full schedule available on their website and social media.