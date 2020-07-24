2020 suicide awareness and prevention walks canceled for Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin

The Prevention Awareness Support Services (PASS) cancels some September events because of uncertainty with the coronavirus.
The suicide awareness and prevention walks scheduled for Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin counties have been canceled for 2020. The PASS executive director says with the unknown impact of increased community spread, combined with social distancing and hygiene requirements makes it difficult to plan and responsibly hold the events.
The suicide prevention coalitions in those counties are continuing their efforts to raise awareness about suicide and if you would like more information log on to passaah.org.