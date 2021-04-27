2020 United Way Campaign donations stay level during pandemic

The United Way of Greater Lima pleased with the final numbers of their 2020 campaign.
While there wasn’t a measurable increase from the 2019 campaign, the nearly 1.5 million dollars raised for 2020 is a success. The campaign had to take a little different approach due to COVID-19 restrictions with online meetings and drive-through updates. With the pandemic, the United Way saw needs increase for their 38 partner agencies.
2020 Campaign Co-Chair Amanda Garlock explains, “Everything raised here stays here. Everything goes to people in our community who need it. Everything was up this year being that we had COVID and the pandemic. People were out of work so we were just able to help a lot of people. Most importantly it’s local. Many people have that misconception it’s not, but everything that we raise here does stay here.”
April 27th was the last update and the United Way staff thanked the division leaders for the efforts in the campaign.