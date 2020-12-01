2021 dog tags now on sale in Allen County

The Allen County Dog Warden said the best holiday gift for your dog is getting them their dog tags and registration.
2021 dog licenses are now on sale. Ohio law requires all dogs over the age of three months need to be registered. Or register within 30 days of getting the dog. Dog owners needing to renew should have had a renewal application mailed to them. Renewals and new licenses cost $22. You can also apply online, return money and applications by mail or drop them off at the dog warden's office or the Allen County Court House.
The licenses keep the dog warden's office running and allows dogs to easily be returned home if they get lost.
"Without having the tag on the dog, we have no way of knowing who the dog belongs to," Julie Shellhammer said, Allen County Dog Warden. "So, with the tag on it, just for instance this little guy right here could have been returned to his owner. He was out in this cold weather in the Shawnee area and there's no reason for that."
You have to buy a tag before Jan. 31 to avoid a fine. Three year and permanent tags are available as well.