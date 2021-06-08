2021 Emerging Business of the Year finalists

Here are this year's finalists for the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce's Emerging Business of the Year.
Aero Printing has been a fixture in the Delphos community since the 1950s, and new owners Brian Altenburger and Josh Gillespie took it over in 2019 ready to grow the long-time print shop. Aero Printing has always been known for their reliable service and fast turn-around time, now they are adding the latest technologies available on the market to offer their customers more, both in-house and out in the field, which includes digital marketing services. Aero printing has become a one-stop-shop for printing, apparel, and marketing assets.
In 2004, Todd Kivimaki knew that video could transform how people shop for home, and with a vision and a video camera, WOW Video Tours was born. After experimenting with filming houses in different ways, he found a method that was a proven winner, the walkthrough video tour. Back when he started video was not widely used on the internet, but the agents that took a chance with the video tours saw results. WOW Video Tours started to grow, now they are shooting listings throughout Ohio, Indiana, and even in North Carolina. They continue to innovate their business by adding a marketing and social media team, and new video product to set themselves apart from their competition.
In 2017, Jessy Austin started Lima's Total Revolution Training to be more than just a martial arts training facility. They mark their success on the lives they impact from learning martial arts. Their goal is to help others in the community, either by losing weight, increasing confidence, or live healthier. Austin and his team have developed a unique style of teaching to build up each member individually, not to force members to adhere to a single way of doing things. Total revolution promotes a family atmosphere that offers diversity and brings people together from all walks of life.
