2021 Jefferson Award nominations are being accepted

The United Way of Greater Lima is looking for help to recognize outstanding people in the area for this year's Jefferson Awards.
The organization is looking for up to 8 adults and 4 youth to be celebrated in this year's ceremony. One finalists will have the chance to attend the national Jefferson Awards dinner in Washington D.C. The president and CEO of The United Way of Greater Lima, Derek Stemen, asks the public to nominate the "unsung heroes" who have volunteered to improve their community during the last year.
“Volunteers are so vital to our community and everything we do. Each year we have volunteers that help in our medical centers, in our non-profits," explains Stemen. "Without those volunteers, our non-profits and our organizations all throughout this community would not be able to do what they do. So, we really want to encourage everyone to just think about who they could nominate for this year's awards.”
The deadline to fill out nomination forms is March 17th. They can be completed online at unitedwaylima.org or picked up at their office (616 S. Collett St., Lima, OH 45805).
Nominations from Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Hancock, Putnam, and Van Wert are accepted.
Along with The United Way of Greater Lima, Hometown Stations, The Lima News and Husky Lima Refinery also sponsor the awards.